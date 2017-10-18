Parole hearing today for accomplice in 1990 kidnapping and murder of Nancy Shoemaker

Donald Wacker, was convicted of kidnapping in the 1990 slaying of nine year-old Nancy Shoemaker. He is up for parole Wednesday. (KSNW)
Nancy Shoemaker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man convicted of kidnapping and being an accomplice in the murder of 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker 27 years ago will have a parole hearing this morning.

Donald Wacker was convicted in 1992 for the kidnapping of Shoemaker in 1990.

Wednesday’s parole hearing will be the fourth time the 54-year-old will be up for parole.

Shoemaker’s family members have once again collected petitions urging the parole board deny his request.

Wacker’s accomplice Doil Lane was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in person.

Wacker’s parole hearing is scheduled this morning at the Derby Police station at 10 a.m.

