Parole hearing today for accomplice in 1990 kidnapping and murder of Nancy Shoemaker

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The man convicted of kidnapping and being an accomplice in the murder of 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker 27 years ago will have a parole hearing this morning.

Donald Wacker was convicted in 1992 for the kidnapping of Shoemaker in 1990.

Wednesday’s parole hearing will be the fourth time the 54-year-old will be up for parole.

Shoemaker’s family members have once again collected petitions urging the parole board deny his request.

Wacker’s accomplice Doil Lane was convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life in person.

Wacker’s parole hearing is scheduled this morning at the Derby Police station at 10 a.m.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.