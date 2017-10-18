Man arrested after attempted carjacking in northwest Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police said they arrested a 26-year-old man after an attempted carjacking. It happened Tuesday evening around 7 p.m. in the 7100 block of West 21st Street North.

A 46-year-old woman told police she went to her GMC Yukon after purchasing some items at the QuikTrip. A suspect approached her and directed her to move over. She screamed and the suspect ran.

During that time, witnesses came to the woman’s aid and were able to capture the suspect after an altercation.

Police arrived and the 26-year-old man was arrested for attempted robbery, two counts of battery, assault on a law enforcement officer, criminal threats and a warrant. Police reported minor injuries to the witnesses and suspect.

Police said the suspect had a key in his hand and not a gun during the carjacking attempt.

