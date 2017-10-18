Kenny Chesney coming to Arrowhead Stadium during 2018 tour

Kenny Chesney has announced he will be stopping in Kansas City as part of his 2018 “Trip Around The Sun Tour.”

Chesney will be stopping at Arrowhead Stadium on July 14.

“There’s nothing like a stadium full of people coming together to remind you what life’s about,” Chesney says. “The energy, the moments, the fun. Every single one of these artists who’re coming out with us for “Trip Around the Sun” live their lives the exact same way: they work hard, they appreciate what they’re given and they love music every bit as much as they love life. I, personally, can’t wait to see this show hit the road.”

Arrowhead Stadium is one of 16 stadiums Chesney will stop at during the tour that kicks off April 21 in Tampa.

Pre-sale tickets for the “Trip Around The Sun” tour will be available Wednesday, with general sales staring October 27. You can purchase tickets here.

