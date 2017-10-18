KBI investigating the death of 1-year-old Ulysses child

GRANT COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation along with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department are investigating the death of a child from Ulysses.

The KBI was contacted by the Grant County Sheriff’s Office and the Ulysses Police Department for assistance on October 15.

According to the KBI, just before noon on October 15, 12-month-old Mia Garay was taken to an area hospital in Ulysses by a family member. When the girl arrived she was not breathing and did not have a pulse and she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy was performed and the autopsy report is pending.

The investigation is ongoing and no other details have been released.

This is the second death investigation of a child in Ulysses this month.

