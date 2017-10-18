Kansas State seeks $12 million in cuts after enrollment drop

Kansas State University (KSN File Photo)

MANHATTAN, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University officials say they are developing a plan to cut $12 million because of a drop in enrollment.

Fall enrollment at the university fell by nearly 1,000 students – or 4.1 percent – compared to last fall. It was the first time in 15 years Kansas State enrollment fell below 23,000 students.

University officials said Wednesday the $12 million budget reduction would come from administrative and academic units.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports Kansas State President Richard Myers said an enrollment management consultant will be hired to review current operations and make recommendations to increase enrollment.

Pat Bosco, the school’s dean of students, said aggressive recruiting of out-of-state students didn’t compensate this fall for fewer international students. And he said the in-state pool of potential students had declined.

