Hutchinson woman reunited with purse nearly 70 years after it was taken

HUTCHINSON, Kan. (KSNW) – A woman was recently reunited with her purse that was taken from her in the late 1940’s.

Elaine (Klatt) McKenna was shopping in the Hutchinson Sears in 1948 when her purse was taken. The purse was shoved in the ceiling above a bathroom.

During a recent demolition of that building, workers found the purse. They opened it up and found several contents and letters inside.

With the power of social media, Queen Bee Social Marketing was able to locate McKenna. She returned and opened her purse for the first time in decades. See more in the video below.

