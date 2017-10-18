Hutchinson vs. Maize is the Game of the Week

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – With nearly 49 percent of the overall vote, Hutchinson vs. Maize came out on top in the voting for the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week. To help make the announcement, both Eagles and Salthawks cheerleaders came into the studio.

Hutchinson is 5-2 and looking to bounce back from a tough loss to Campus last week, while Maize is 6-1 and hoping to close out the regular season with five straight wins. Tune into KSN the rest of the week for coverage of each team leading up to the big game!

