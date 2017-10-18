Forbes’ richest Americans are topped by billionaires from Seattle

NEW YORK (CNNMoney) – The rich are getting richer.

The Forbes list of 400 richest Americans shows Bill Gates tops the list for the 24th straight year with a net worth estimated at $89 billion.

Amazon founder and CEO Jeff Bezos, worth $81.5 billion, held on to the No. 2 spot he first claimed in 2016. Warren Buffett, remains No. 3 with a fortune worth $78 billion.

Facebook founder Mark Zuckerberg saw the biggest dollar gain of anyone on the list with his net worth rising $15.5 billion to $71 billion, according to Forbes. But that left him in fourth place on the list once again.

Overall the richest 400 Americans now have a combined net worth of $2.7 trillion, another record according to the magazine’s ranking, up from $2.4 trillion in 2016. That comes out to an average net worth of $6.75 billion for those on the list.

The youngest billionaire on the list is once again 27-year-old Snapchat creator Evan Spiegel, worth an estimated $3.1 billion, enough to put him 248th on the list. The oldest is 94-year-old Alexander Spanos, one of the nation’s largest apartment developers and owner of the San Diego Chargers football team, who was worth an estimated $2.4 billion.

 

