Construction crew hits gas line near Douglas and Hydraulic

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A construction crew hit a gas line near the intersection of Douglas and Hydraulic late Wednesday morning..

Wichita fire crews confirmed the line has been shut off. Right now, crews are going around to area businesses to make sure gas isn’t lingering around the building.

Hydraulic was blocked between Douglas and English as a precaution. It should be reopen soon.

Douglas now being closed at Hydraulic. Avoid the area. Gas main 4-6” in diameter has been ruptured. https://t.co/gGMxQ4vAcZ — WichitaFireDept (@WichitaFireDept) October 18, 2017

