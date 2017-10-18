Annual Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off its fifteenth year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tallgrass Film Festival is celebrating 15 years in Wichita.

The annual event kicks off Wednesday night.

The Scottish Rite Theater in downtown Wichita is one of several locations that will be showcasing special films over the next five days.

The festival goes beyond the regular movie experience with the attraction of the annual event.

“You can see a film in your living room, you can see a film on your computer, on your phone,” explained John Wildman, publicist for Tallgrass Film Festival. “But what you can’t do is actually meet the filmmakers in person and you can’t talk to them and ask them what they were thinking when they came up with a film, that’s what is really special about this.”

The opening night gala is at the Scottish Rite Theater Wednesday night at 7:00.

