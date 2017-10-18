Annual Tallgrass Film Festival kicks off its fifteenth year

By Published:
The 15th annual Tallgrass Film Festival will kick off at the Scottish Rite Center October 18 at 7:00 p.m. (Photo courtesy KSN News)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Tallgrass Film Festival is celebrating 15 years in Wichita.

The annual event kicks off Wednesday night.

The Scottish Rite Theater in downtown Wichita is one of several locations that will be showcasing special films over the next five days.

The festival goes beyond the regular movie experience with the attraction of the annual event.

“You can see a film in your living room, you can see a film on your computer, on your phone,” explained John Wildman, publicist for Tallgrass Film Festival. “But what you can’t do is actually meet the filmmakers in person and you can’t talk to them and ask them what they were thinking when they came up with a film, that’s what is really special about this.”

The opening night gala is at the Scottish Rite Theater Wednesday night at 7:00.

For more information about the festival, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s