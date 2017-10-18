All-Access: Hutchinson Salthawks

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Hutchinson Salthawks did not play like they wanted to in their last game against Campus. But they have a chance to finish out the regular season on a much better note this Friday against Maize.

It’s going to be tough to beat the 6-1 Eagles on the road, but history is on the Salthawks’ side, as none of these Hutchinson players have ever lost to Maize. This game has big postseason seeding implications for both teams. For continuing coverage of this Game of the Week matchup, be sure to tune into KSN the rest of the week!

