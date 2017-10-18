Air show coming to McConnell AFB in 2018

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An air show is coming to McConnell Air Force Base in 2018.

Col. Joshua Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, announced at the Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that McConnell will be hosting an open house and air show in 2018. The McConnell Open House and Air Show is coming September 8-9, 2018.

This will be the first air show at McConnell Air Force Base in six years.

“We’re calling it ‘Frontiers in Flight,’ paying homage to our past and our future,” said Olson. “We owe it to the city to open our doors and show you all of the great things we’ve been working on.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the main guests and more details will be released at a later date as the installation prepares for Frontiers in Flight.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.