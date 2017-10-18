Air show coming to McConnell AFB in 2018

By Published: Updated:
FORESTVILLE, MD - SEPTEMBER 18: The US Air Force Thunderbirds are seen rehearsing their persision flying routine, September 18, 2015 in Forestville, Maryland. This weekend the Thunderbirds will perform at the Joint Base Andrews Air Show in Camp Springs, Maryland. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – An air show is coming to McConnell Air Force Base in 2018.

Col. Joshua Olson, 22nd Air Refueling Wing commander, announced at the Wichita Chamber of Commerce Wednesday that McConnell will be hosting an open house and air show in 2018. The McConnell Open House and Air Show is coming September 8-9, 2018.

This will be the first air show at McConnell Air Force Base in six years.

“We’re calling it ‘Frontiers in Flight,’ paying homage to our past and our future,” said Olson. “We owe it to the city to open our doors and show you all of the great things we’ve been working on.”

The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds will be the main guests and more details will be released at a later date as the installation prepares for Frontiers in Flight.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s