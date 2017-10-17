Woman sentenced for stealing from older acquaintance

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – An elderly Wichita woman has been sentenced to probation for stealing more than $57,000 from an 89-year-old acquaintance.

Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennet said Monday that 80-year-old Shirley Morgan was had durable power of attorney for the acquaintance, who he didn’t name.

Bennett says Morgan used the victim’s money and assets for gambling trips and other expenses, rather than paying nursing home bills.

Morgan was convicted of mistreatment of a dependent adult. She was sentenced to two years and 4 months in prison but given probation because of her age and lack of a criminal history.

She also must pay restitution and cannot gamble.

