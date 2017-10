WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita State men’s and women’s basketball teams held their Media Day festivities at Koch Arena this afternoon, giving the media a chance to talk to the coaches and players ahead of the upcoming season.

It’s an exciting time for both teams as they get ready for life in the American Athletic Conference. The public can get their first taste of this year’s Shockers at Shocker Madness, which takes place tomorrow at Koch Arena at 7 p.m.