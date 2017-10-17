Wichita landscaper who defrauded victims sent to prison

By Published: Updated:
Ricky Moyer

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) – A Wichita landscaper has been ordered to spend 10 months in prison after he failed to make restitution to two customers he defrauded.

The Sedgwick County District Attorney’s office says 31-year-old Ricky Moyer was previously sentenced to five years of probation after pleading no contest to felony theft. At the time, he was ordered to pay $16,000 to two customers.

The district attorney’s office says Moyer, owner of Rick’s Tree and Landscape, didn’t make payments to his victims and committed other violations of his probation, including using cocaine. A judge on Monday ordered that Moyer be sent to prison.

Both victims had to hire other contractors to finish work they originally hired Moyer to do.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.

KSN.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language, racial slurs or consistent name calling will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s