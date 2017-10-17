Target recalls ottomans due to choking hazard

Target is recalling about 7,500 leather ottomans due to suffocation and choking hazards to young children.

The zippers can be opened by children who can then suffocate or choke on the polystyrene beads inside.

The ottomans were sold nationwide and online from June through August this year.

Target can be reached at 800-440-0680 from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. CT or online at www.target.com and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page, then “Furniture” for more information, or the “Product Recalls” tab on www.Facebook.com/Target.

