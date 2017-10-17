Suspect dies in Finney County officer-involved shooting

By Published: Updated:

GARDEN CITY, Kan. (KSNW) – The man who was injured earlier this month in an officer-involved shooting in western Kansas has died. It happened around noon on Oct. 5 in rural Finney County.

Garden City police said they received a call about a suspicious person, and when they arrived on scene, the man was armed with a knife.

Police said the man came towards officers “in a threatening manner” and that’s when officers “shot” him.

The man has been identified as Cristino Umana-Garcia

Master Patrol Officer Roger Montez of the Garden City Police Department was involved in the fatal shooting. He has been with the department since 2008.

The KBI is currently investigating the case.

