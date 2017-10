WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Stefania Bodor was all set to spend her foreign exchange year in Texas. But then Hurricane Harvey hit the Houston area, and the Hungarian native was left looking for a new home.

Stefania decided to come to Wichita, which was where her older sister stayed when she had been a foreign exchange student. She stayed with the same family as her older sister, but she’s also gained a new family in the East volleyball team.