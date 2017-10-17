Police round up unusual suspect: young bull on soccer field

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police have rounded up an unusual suspect — a young bull on a soccer field.

Police say the Brooklyn bovine was spotted at Prospect Park late Tuesday morning.

The bull was herded into a police horse trailer about two hours later and headed toward rescuers on Long Island.

WABC news helicopter video showed the bull wandering around the field, staring back at people lined up along a fence and occasionally breaking into a jog.

It’s unclear where the bull came from. Previous urban livestock roundups have involved animals that escaped from slaughterhouses.