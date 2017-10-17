Police cracking down on drivers who disobey school stop signs

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police were out in force Tuesday morning as part of National School Bus Safety Week.

They were cracking down on drivers who don’t obey the rules about school buses.

At one stop, officers saw several drivers go around a school bus when it was stopped, loading students. Three drivers were caught.

Officials say it’s going to be pricey if you break the law.

“The fee for that fine is $171, so it’s a quite expensive violation, so we just ask people to know, they have to understand that whether they’re approaching from the front or from behind, that arm’s extended, they have to stop,” said Lt. James Espinoza, Wichita Police Department.

The officers will be conducting the crackdown all week and plan to have several more units on the road.

