Police believe Kansas City murder suspect may be in Wichita area

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita police are asking for the public’s help in finding 19-year-old Anton Hunter.

He is wanted for suspicion of murder in the death of 18-year-old Isabell Addison back in April in Kansas City.

Officials believe Hunter is in the Wichita area. If you know anything, call 1-816-474-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 267-2111.

Anton L. Hunter possibly in the Wichita, KS area. https://t.co/KuQwQchKq2 — Wichita Police (@WichitaPolice) October 17, 2017

