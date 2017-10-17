Man proposes to his girlfriend in midair

FRISCO, Texas (NBC) – A North Texas man had his head in the clouds as he proposed to his girlfriend over the weekend literally, proposing 1,000 feet from the ground.

Nick Cannan had just received his pilot’s license a few days prior and asked his girlfriend Kerryn Beattie to go on a ride with him.

Cannan video recorded the moments that followed.

Below the couple was a field with large white signs spelling out ‘Kez I (heart) U! Will You Marry Me?’

The proposal caught Beattie off-guard but once she caught her breath she did say yes.

A date for the big days has not been set.

