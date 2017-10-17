Kansas wins approval to continue private Medicaid system

KanCare (KSN File Photo)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – The federal government has given Kansas permission to operate its private Medicaid system for another year.

State officials announced Monday afternoon that the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services has given the state until Dec. 31, 2018 to operate the KanCare system. The program was set to expire at the end of 2017 had the federal oversight agency not approved an extension.

The state’s original request for an extension was denied because the federal agency said Kansas was not meeting federal standards and risked the health of the low-income patients served. The state is now working to gain permission to extend the program beyond 2018.

