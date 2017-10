WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Kansas State football team is hoping that for the second straight year, a slow start turns into a strong finish. The Wildcats face a tough test this Saturday when the ninth-ranked Oklahoma Sooners comes to Manhattan.

Kansas State struggled offensively against TCU, and head coach Bill Snyder emphasized the importance of first downs heading into Saturday’s game. Oklahoma vs. Kansas State will kick off at 3 p.m. on FOX.