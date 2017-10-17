Inmate death reported at Sedgwick County Jail

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A 54-year-old Sedgwick County inmate who had chronic medical issues prior to incarceration was found unresponsive in his cell at about 7:12 a.m. this morning according the sheriff. He was pronounced dead shortly before 7:50 a.m. The preliminary cause of death is unknown pending an autopsy.

The Kansas Bureau of Investigation and the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Investigation Division were notified. The inmate’s family has been notified of his death and his identity is being withheld at their request.

The inmate was being held in the Sedgwick County Detention Facility on felony charges and had been in custody since July 2017.

It is the fourth in-custody death for 2017.

