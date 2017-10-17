El Dorado man killed in motorcycle crash

EL DORADO, Kan. (KSNW) – An El Dorado man has died following a motorcycle crash. It happened around 8 p.m. Monday at K-254 and Ohio St.

Brian Gillis, 51, was driving the motorcycle when it collided with a Hyundai Sonata driven by a 73-year-old man who was in the process of turning west on K-254 from Ohio Street.

Butler County Sheriff said the motorcycle hit the left rear passenger side door. The driver said he did not see the motorcycle.

He and his wife refused medical treatment at the scene. Gillis was pronounced dead at the scene.

