2 arrested in shooting that killed 3 in Lawrence

LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) – Authorities say two people have been arrested in a shooting that killed three people and wounded two others in a popular downtown area of a Kansas college town.

The Lawrence Police Department said early Tuesday in a tweet that a 22-year-old is being held on suspicion of attempted second-degree murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm. A 19-year-old is suspected of aggravated assault and battery.

The shooting happened early on Oct. 1 in an area crowded with people from concerts, bars and events at the nearby University of Kansas. Police have said it stemmed from an earlier altercation. Those killed were identified as 20-year-old Colwin Lynn Henderson, 24-year-old Tre’Mel Dupree Dean and 22-year-old Leah Elizabeth Brown.

Police and prosecutors have scheduled a news conference for Tuesday afternoon.

