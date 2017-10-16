Wichita State No. 2 in preseason American men’s basketball poll

PHILADEPHIA, Pa. (KSNW) – For the second consecutive year, Cincinnati has been tabbed as the favorite to win the 2017-18 American Athletic Conference men’s basketball regular-season title, in voting of the conference’s head coaches.

The Bearcats edged Wichita State as the preseason favorite with 116 points to the Shockers’ 115 in the balloting of the coaches, who could not vote for their own teams. Cincinnati received seven first-place votes, while Wichita State claimed the other five.

Wichita State returns 12 letterwinners – including all five starters – to a team that won 31 games in 2016-17. The Shockers will be competing in The American for the first time, joining the conference from the Missouri Valley.

The 2017-18 season tips on Friday, Nov. 10, while American Athletic Conference play opens on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The 2018 American Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Championship will take place March 8-11 at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Landry Shamet explains what style of play @GoShockers will be bringing to The American. #AmericanTipOff Watch: https://t.co/FwihwcepHA pic.twitter.com/qnvI1MBxYr — American MBB (@American_MBB) October 16, 2017

