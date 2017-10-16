Wanted: Monica Lorraine Ortiz

Monica L Ortiz is wanted by the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s Office FELONY THEFT AND FELONY FLEE AND ELUDE. This person was last known to be living in the Wichita, Kansas area.

Anyone with information on the location of this person or any other wanted person or about ANY CRIME is urged to contact the Sedgwick County Sheriffs Office at 1.800.874.6449 Wichita-Sedgwick County Crime Stoppers at 316.267.2111 or 911 or texting at CRIMES(274637) and enter TIP217 plus your message.

Name: Monica Lorraine Ortiz

Born: 1990

Ht/Wt: 5′ 3″ – 148 lbs.

Other:

Hispanic Female

Brown hair / Brown eyes

To see more felons, or submit an anonymous tip, visit the

Crime Stoppers of Wichita/Sedgwick County website