UK singer Ed Sheeran tells fans of bike accident, arm injury

The Associated Press Published: Updated:
FILE - In this file photo dated Sunday, March 12, 2017, British singer Ed Sheeran performs during the Italian State RAI TV program "Che Tempo che Fa", in Milan, Italy. Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he's had a bicycle injury and posted a photo of his arm in a cast, advising fans he may have to change some concert dates with a series of shows in Asia scheduled to start on Oct. 22. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — British singer Ed Sheeran has told fans via Instagram that he’s had a bicycle injury and may have to change some concert dates.

The popular singer said Monday he’s had “a bit of a bicycle accident” and is “currently waiting on some medical advice, which may affect some of my upcoming shows.”

Sheeran is scheduled to perform a series of shows in Asia starting on Oct. 22.

He asks fans to “stay tuned” for further news.

The Instagram post showed a photograph of his tattooed arm in a cast.

