Two arrested in FBI, Salina Police sting

SALINA, (KSAL) – Two people were arrested in a sting operation conducted by the FBI and the Salina Police Department. The arrests occurred on October 12.

KSN’s media partner KSAL reports the two agencies made the arrest as part of the national Operation Lifesaver program designed to find juveniles and victims of human trafficking.

Two women were taken into custody on suspicion of prostitution charges after they answered online requests and traveled to a north Salina Motel.

Those taken into custody include Sierra Dugan, 22 of Topeka, and Amanda Bearden, 26 of Wichita.