Sweet: Man arrested for doughnut glaze gets $37,500 settlement

ORLANDO, FL (AP) — A man arrested in Florida after police mistook doughnut glaze in his car for meth has received a $37,500 settlement.

Daniel Rushing told the Orlando Sentinel that he received a check last week from the city of Orlando.

Rushing was arrested in December 2015 when Cpl. Shelby Riggs-Hopkins spotted flakes of glaze on his car’s floorboard and thought they were pieces of crystal methamphetamine. Rushing told officers it was likely sugar from Krispy Kreme doughnuts he’d eaten, but roadside drug tests were positive for the illegal substance.

A state crime lab test cleared Rushing several weeks later, and he filed a lawsuit.

Orlando police ended up training more than 730 officers how to properly use the field-test kits.