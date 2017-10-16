Students compete for best robots

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Teams from 32 schools competed for top honors in the 19th annual Kansas BEST robotics competition this weekend.

The competition kicked off at Koch Arena Saturday where competitors vied for bragging rights for possessing the best robot.

A student KSN interviewed said seeing their creation do its thing was well worth the hard work.

“You’re cheering for your team, and it’s really cool whenever you see your creation out there doing something that you worked so hard to achieve,” said Taylor Munoz, participant.

This years theme was crossfire. Each team’s robot was tasked to perform three pretend life-saving actions, removing a person from a fire, removing hazardous materials, and extinguishing a fire.

