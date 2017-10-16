Some people in Newton concerned for their safety after shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s been just over 24 hours since a man was shot outside his home in Newton, and the search for the suspect continues tonight.

The shooting happened around 8:30 Sunday night near the 400 block of Normandy road.

KSN spoke to neighbors in the area who say they’re concerned for their safety.

Lee Curle says he saw who he believes to be the suspect in Sunday night’s shooting come towards his home. He says it’s too close for comfort.

“It seems like they’re getting more and more violent, you know, from a robbery or a broken window to now they’re just shooting first,” said Lee Curle, Newton.

He used a tactical light on his firearm to illuminate the subject who he says, then moved away from his property.

“When they came around the corner, they saw me looking in their direction and so they kind of backed away and knew someone was looking at them,” said Curle.

Some residents say they stayed indoors during the gunfire. Katlyn Grimes says it became a night of panic.

“I could see the blue and red flashing lights not too far from my front door and like I said, being home alone with my two little girls by myself not knowing is the shooter running around,” said Katlyn Grimes, Newton.

Grimes says it’s a safe neighborhood and what happened to her neighbor was very unexpected. But Curle says he is ready to pack up his home and leave.

“Go someplace where my daughters can grow up without being in fear of getting hurt or something like that,” said Curle.

The Newton Police say they have no new updates on the case and they are still searching for the suspect.

We also talked to the family of the victim. They weren’t ready to talk on camera but they say he is in stable condition.