Some Newton PD officers wearing pink badges

(Photo courtesy Newton Police Dept. via Facebook)

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Some officers with the Newton Police Department are wearing pink badges this month to show support for breast cancer survivors.

The department said in a post on its Facebook page several members of the department have purchased the badges at their own expense. A portion of the price of each badge will go toward breast cancer research.

Newton PD Sgt. Jason Thompson said in the post, “Unfortunately many people in our community and department have been impacted by this terrible disease. We want to show support for our family, friends, and our community. We want to raise awareness about the importance of breast cancer screenings, and encourage people to get tested.”

October is National Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

