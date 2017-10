WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A pair of star Sunflower State point guards were named to the Bob Cousy Award Watch List. Both Wichita State redshirt sophomore Landry Shamet and Kansas senior Devonte’ Graham were part of a 20-man preseason list for the award given annually to the best point guard in Division I men’s college basketball.

Shamet is a preseason All-AAC first team pick, while Graham is the Big 12’s preseason player of the year.