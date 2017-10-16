Mural planned near Brown historic site in Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – An arts group is planning a mural for a wall adjacent to the Brown v. Board of Education National Historic site.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that about 50 people turned out over the weekend to kick off the project at the former all-black school that tells the story of the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that ended legal segregation in public schools. ARTSConnect executive director Sarah Fizell says the project has “the potential to be a really transformative experience for our city and is an excellent example of what public art can do for all of our lives.”

Youths and adults will submit designs, with a committee selecting stories that form a message. Painting is scheduled for next spring and summer.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.