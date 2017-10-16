McConnell celebrates KC-46 construction completion

MCCONNELL AIR FORCE BASE, Kan. (KSNW) – McConnell held a ribbon cutting Monday to signify completing the preparation for the arrival of the KC-46 Pegasus.

Since 2014, there have been 16 projects to construct hangars for the KC-46A. The project was completed with 23 million pounds of steel and $267 million.

“Team McConnell is ready for the arrival of the KC-46A thanks to the phenomenal support we’ve received from our local community partners,” said Lt. Col. Mark Baran, KC-46 Program Integration Office chief. “Our whole team is excited about the bright future of McConnell AFB and the new capabilities the KC-46 will bring to the fight.”

