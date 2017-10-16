Man sentenced in shooting of Pratt store clerk

PRATT, Kan. (KSNW) – The man arrested in a multi-state March crime spree was sentenced in Pratt County District Court Monday.

Alex Deaton was sentenced to 155 months for the attempted murder of Riley Juel, a Pratt convenience store clerk on March 1. He was also sentenced 59 months for aggravated robbery. Back in July, Deaton pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and aggravated robbery.

Deaton was arrested after leading law enforcement on a high-speed chase that ended in a fiery crash in Ellsworth County. He is also suspected of other crimes in other states allegedly kidnapping two hikers in New Mexico, and killing his girlfriend and another woman in Mississippi.

Pratt County District Attorney Tracey Beverlin said she could not answer whether Deaton would be extradited and that would be up to the other states. Deaton’s attorney said he would likely serve the Kansas sentence first.

