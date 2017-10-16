Kansas State apologizes after stadium breast pump confusion

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) – Kansas State University has apologized to a concession worker who complained on Facebook about being told she would have to put her breast pump in a clear plastic bag before entering the football stadium.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Katie Doyle, of Holton, said she was humiliated by the experience Saturday. The mother of a 5-month-old son says she decided against putting the pump in a clear bag because she didn’t think anybody wanted to look at the milk-covered pump parts.

Kansas State began requiring clear bags for ticketed athletic events last school year, although breast pumps are exempted as medically necessary. Kansas State senior associate athletic director for communications, Kenny Lannou, says there will be more staff training.

Doyle told the newspaper that a security official was “very apologetic.”

