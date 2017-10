WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Cheney vs. Conway Springs is the current leader for this week’s Friday Football Fever Game of the Week.

The Cardinals vs. Cardinals matchup is followed by Hutchinson vs. Maize in the polls, with West vs. East rounding out the three options. Voting will continue until 11 a.m. on Wednesday, and we’ll announce the winner on Wendesday’s KSN News at 6! To vote, head to KSN’s sports page .