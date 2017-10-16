Freedom Hooves fundraiser held this past weekend

Related Coverage Horses bring hope through equine therapy at Freedom Hooves

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A crowd of around 300 attended the 17th annual Horseshoe Hoedown to support and raise funds for the Freedom Hooves Therapeutic Riding Center Saturday night.

Organizers tell KSN News that 100 percent of the proceeds will go to rider programs.

“Through the horse, they gain muscle, they gain balance, and that core. So it’s all about just getting people with disabilities and barriers out of their wheelchair, out of confinement, up on the horse, and strengthening them and providing that connection, and that personal empowerment,” said Molly Eldringhoff.

KSN’s Lisa Teachman emceed the event on Saturday. KSN’s Laura Bannon has been involved in the program.

For more information about Freedom Hooves, click here.

Get breaking news, weather and traffic on the go. Download our News App and our Weather App for your phone and tablet. Follow and like us on Facebook and Twitter.