WICHITA, Kan. – Wichita State head coach Chris Lamb earned his 400th career win in a 3-0 win over Tulsa. The No. 22 Shockers (16-3, 8-0) won by scores of 26-24, 25-11 and 25-12.

Senior setter Emily Hiebert earned Havoc in the Heartland MVP honors with 33 assists, seven kills, five digs and six blocks. Abbie Lehman had 10 kills and seven blocks, while Tabitha Brown had 10 kills and 10 digs. Giorgia Civita had 15 digs.