Shooting in Newton leaves one injured

NEWTON, Kan. (KSNW) – Newton Police are searching for a suspect after a shooting left one person injured Sunday night.

They tell us is happened around 8:30 p.m. in the 400 block of Normandy.

It was there officers say a homeowner saw someone trying to steal a car.

After confronting the man, police say the victim was shot several times and the suspect ran away.

Newton Police believe the suspect is armed and dangerous.

People who live in the area are urged to stay inside their homes. Any who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.

We have a crew on the way to the scene. Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.

