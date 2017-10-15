Shoemaker family pushes against parole for accomplice

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – An accomplice in a murder that shook Wichita is up for parole this week, and the family of the victim and thousands of others are hoping he stays behind bars.

Donald Wacker accompanied Doil Lane as he abducted 9-year-old Nancy Shoemaker on her way to the store in south Wichita in 1990. Shoemaker was then sexually assaulted and murdered. Her remains were not found until seven months later outside of Mulvane.

Lane is serving a lengthy sentence in Texas for a similar crime but Wacker is up for parole, again.

“Every time they’ve had a parole hearing, we’ve been here for it. Whether we lived here or traveled back and forth and as long as they have them, we’ll be there for it,” Bo Shoemaker, Nancy’s father said Sunday.

Bo, his wife Julie and their son Jay reside in Florida now but were in the congregation at Grace Baptist Church on Sunday. It’s where they sought solace years ago following Nancy’s heinous death.

“Through the church, it’s given us the support that we need, the love that we need…to see the petition shows that there’s a lot of people that remember and a lot of people that still want justice,” Julie, Nancy’s stepmother said.

Petitions were available on Sunday at church for people to show the parole board how strongly they feel against Wacker’s parole. Multiple petitions have collected thousands of signatures.

A memorial playground for Nancy sits behind the church. The family says, it’s one of the ways they’ve kept Nancy’s legacy alive. Another way is ensuring another child doesn’t suffer a similar fate.

“We do not want another family, child to go through that,” Bo Shoemaker said.

Wacker’s parole hearing is set for Wednesday, October 18, at 10 a.m. in the Derby Police and Courts building. The outcome will take probably 30 days to be announced.

The Shoemakers acknowledge that Wacker’s family will also be in attendance.

“They’re going to love and support their son the way everybody would. I’m not going to hate them for wanting him out no more than they should (us) for wanting him in,” Bo said.

Petitions are available at Docuplex, Salon Knotty, Master Wok (West Central), Davis Moore Dodge and Grace Baptist Church.