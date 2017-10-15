Police chase ends in rollover crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – A police chase that started in Haysville ended with a rollover crash in south Wichita.

It happened around 12:30 p.m. just south of the intersection of Pawnee and Broadway.

WPD assisted officers from Haysville as the suspect drove into Wichita on Broadway.

“It tried to go around the spikes, hit the curb, and flipped over,” said Sgt. Scott Moon, Wichita Police Department. “No one was injured.”

Sgt. Moon says Haysville PD did take one person into custody. The identity of that suspect and details on how the chase started have not been released at this time.

KSN has reached out to officials in Haysville for answers. Stay with us as we continue to follow this story.