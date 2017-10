KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSHB) – A KCMO Police say an officer shot at a driver who tried to run over the officer Sunday morning in Westport.

A police statement said a gold car was driving erratically about 2:20 a.m. near Westport Road and Pennsylvania Avenue.

The driver attempted to hit the officer as the officer crossed the street at Westport and Mill streets.

The car missed the officer.

The officer fired at the car and the car drove off.

The driver and car have not been found.