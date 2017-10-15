Officers rounding up loose cattle on streets of McPherson

McPherson, Kan. (KSNW) – It’s not everyday police officers move a small herd of cows.

Officers got that chance on Sunday morning, after 911 got calls of cows on the streets of McPherson.

“We are waiting to hear from the owner of the cattle,” said Executive Sgt. and public information officer Mark Brinck with the McPherson Police Department.

Brinck confirmed officers were dispatched to the report of several cattle loose in McPherson in the 500 block of West Avenue A. He also confirms officers used patrol cars to herd the cattle west on Avenue A and across the Highway 81 bypass.

The cattle eventually were moved to airport where officers say they were happily grazing and off the streets.