‘Ready, set, ADAPT’ inspires kids

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Middle-schooler Grant Pierce is the only child at his school in a wheelchair. He was in good company on Saturday afternoon.

Wheelchair Sports, Inc. received a $25,000 grant from Amerigroup to put on a weekend clinic for low-income children with physical disabilities. Wichita State’s Heskett Center was alive on Saturday afternoon with the sound of bouncing basketballs and the whizz of hand-cycling wheels.

“When they come to these events, they may not have the same disability but they know what it’s like and can relate to one another and they just light up. They’re so happy. They see their friends and they know they’re not going to be judged, they know they’re going to be able to do it and not be left on the sidelines,” Kary Pierce, director of youth sports for Wheelchair Sports, Inc. said.

The clinic made different sports available to the youths who could choose between wheelchair basketball, hand-cyling and bocce ball in the morning.

“It’s good for everybody else I believe but it’s also fun for me, to have friends and you know other people that are like me and I’m not alone and it’s just kind of comforting,” Grant Pierce said.

Grant tore up the basketball court and admits, he has a competitive side.

For more on how to get involved, visit: http://wsi.wcsports.org/