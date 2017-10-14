Kansas State Loses to TCU

MANHATTAN, Kan. – In a game that was delayed more than three hours due to lightning, spanning two separate delays, No. 6 TCU remained unbeaten behind the strength of 395 total yards on offense and topped K-State, 26-6, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium Saturday.

Following a three-hour delay prior to kickoff, the first two offensive possessions for the Wildcats resulted in punts, with the second possession setting TCU up in scoring position. The Horned Frogs took advantage of the field position, scoring on six rushing plays for 36 yards that was capped off by a Kenny Hill seven-yard touchdown scamper to put the first points on the board. The Horned Frogs added a field goal to end the first quarter with a 10-0 advantage.

K-State attempted an answer in the second quarter spurred by a forced fumble by the Wildcat defense. The fumble recovery by DJ Reed would be the team’s ended up as the lone takeaway of the game, but lead to a Matthew McCrane field goal. TCU would go into halftime with a 13-3 lead.